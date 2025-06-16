Biologist Cox wins young investigator award

Cox

Kevin Cox, an assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2025 Eric E. Conn Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Plant Biologists. The award recognizes not only outstanding research but also demonstrated excellence in outreach, public service, mentoring or teaching by plant scientists at the beginning of their careers.

At WashU, Cox uses spatial and single-cell genomics, imaging and molecular biology to uncover the spatial organization of genes in plants, with a core objective of unraveling the communication mechanisms within plant cells. He has a particular focus on plant-microbe interactions and on duckweed biology. Cox is also an assistant member and a principal investigator at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.