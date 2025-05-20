Medical students celebrate teachers, mentors 

Brian Dineen presents the Humanism In Medicine award to Amjad Musleh, MD (right), at the Distinguished Service Teaching Awards Ceremony April 15. During the event, medical students present faculty with honors. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)

Medical students at WashU Medicine recently honored faculty and residents with Distinguished Service and Teaching Awards for the 2024-25 academic year.

In all, 21 educators and mentors were honored during the 2024-25 Distinguished Service Teaching Awards (DSTAs) event.

In 1991, students began the DSTA tradition, which is now supported by the Office of Medical Student Education. This year’s ceremony, held April 15 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus, provided a backdrop for learners to express their appreciation for the time, acceptance and patience of their educators.

