Deans lead international panel on business-public health connections

A word cloud was created during an online dialogue hosted by the WashU School of Public Health and the World Health Organization. (Photo: WHO)

WashU School of Public Health Dean Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, and Olin Business School Dean Michael Mazzeo led a two-day dialogue bringing together dozens of experts in academic public health and business from more than 60 countries.

The School of Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis and the World Health Organization hosted the first-of-its-kind, two-day online program March 27 and 28.

Discussions explored how public health concepts and frameworks can be integrated into business education and vice versa, to encourage new ways of thinking in both fields. Attendees discussed how to better leverage the power of the private sector in public health practice as well as how to equip future business leaders to prioritize health equity, societal impact, sustainability and ethical decision-making alongside profitability and efficiency.

