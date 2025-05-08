THE RECORD

Deans lead international panel on business-public health connections

A word cloud was created during an online dialogue hosted by the WashU School of Public Health and the World Health Organization. (Photo: WHO)

WashU School of Public Health Dean Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, and Olin Business School Dean Michael Mazzeo led a two-day dialogue bringing together dozens of experts in academic public health and business from more than 60 countries. 

The  School of Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis and the World Health Organization hosted the first-of-its-kind, two-day online program March 27 and 28. 

Discussions explored how public health concepts and frameworks can be integrated into business education and vice versa, to encourage new ways of thinking in both fields. Attendees discussed how to better leverage the power of the private sector in public health practice as well as how to equip future business leaders to prioritize health equity, societal impact, sustainability and ethical decision-making alongside profitability and efficiency.

Read more on the School of Public Health website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for parking permits, Metro passes soon

Child tuition benefit webinar offered

Flags lowered in memory of Pope Francis

Notables

Deans lead international panel on business-public health connections

Lacey named Korea Foundation Scholar

Farmer earns prestigious journalism fellowship

Obituaries

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Research Wire

Understanding genetic factors behind a pediatric brain tumor

Study examines overlap in causes of cancer, neurodevelopmental disorders

Pollina honored for innovations in neuroscience

The View From Here

05.05.25

04.28.25

04.14.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20