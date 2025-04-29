THE RECORD

CAPS Empower program to receive award

Two students talk
Continuing & Professional Studies students Emine Arican of Turkey and Olivier Murwanashaka of the Democratic Republic of Congo talk at the Empower open house in 2024. The free program helps students build next-level language and professional skills. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)

The WashU Empower program will receive a “What’s Right with the Region” Award from Focus St. Louis at its 28th annual celebration event May 15. 

An initiative of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies (CAPS), the Empower program gives individuals with limited English proficiency the next-level English and professional skills they need to find jobs that match their talents and training. It also provides career coaching and an opportunity to earn a CAPS certificate in health care, data analytics, project management and other high-demand fields at no cost. 

Focus St. Louis is a nonprofit committed to supporting aspiring and established community and business leaders in their efforts to address challenges and promote the region’s growth.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in memory of Pope Francis

WashU moves training to Workday Learning

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Notables

CAPS Empower program to receive award

Excellence in Leadership Awards honors student leaders

School of Law honors 2025 distinguished alumni

Obituaries

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Research Wire

Pollina honored for innovations in neuroscience

Study to explore influence of estrogen on aortic aneurysm progression

Baldridge receives Global Grant for Gut Health award 

The View From Here

04.28.25

04.14.25

04.07.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20