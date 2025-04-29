CAPS Empower program to receive award

The WashU Empower program will receive a “What’s Right with the Region” Award from Focus St. Louis at its 28th annual celebration event May 15.
An initiative of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies (CAPS), the Empower program gives individuals with limited English proficiency the next-level English and professional skills they need to find jobs that match their talents and training. It also provides career coaching and an opportunity to earn a CAPS certificate in health care, data analytics, project management and other high-demand fields at no cost.
Focus St. Louis is a nonprofit committed to supporting aspiring and established community and business leaders in their efforts to address challenges and promote the region’s growth.