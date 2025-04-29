CAPS Empower program to receive award

Continuing & Professional Studies students Emine Arican of Turkey and Olivier Murwanashaka of the Democratic Republic of Congo talk at the Empower open house in 2024. The free program helps students build next-level language and professional skills. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)





The WashU Empower program will receive a “What’s Right with the Region” Award from Focus St. Louis at its 28th annual celebration event May 15.

An initiative of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies (CAPS), the Empower program gives individuals with limited English proficiency the next-level English and professional skills they need to find jobs that match their talents and training. It also provides career coaching and an opportunity to earn a CAPS certificate in health care, data analytics, project management and other high-demand fields at no cost.

Focus St. Louis is a nonprofit committed to supporting aspiring and established community and business leaders in their efforts to address challenges and promote the region’s growth.