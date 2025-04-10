THE RECORD

Baldridge receives Global Grant for Gut Health award 

Megan Tierney Baldridge

Megan Tierney Baldridge, MD, PhD, an associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at WashU Medicine, received a $100,000 grant to explore the interactions between the viruses that infect bacteria — known as bacteriophages — and human intestinal epithelial cells. The project’s goal is to uncover how phages also influence human cells. 

The Global Grants for Gut Health, supported by Yakult and Nature Portfolio, is a competitive program for investigator-initiated research into the human gut microbiota. 

Read more on the Department of Medicine website

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU moves training to Workday Learning

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Learn about inspiring people at WashU

Notables

McGlothlin installed as Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Holocaust Studies

Student selected for Clinton Award for Peace and Reconciliation

Agarwal to receive aerospace industry award

Obituaries

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Floyd Bloom, emeritus trustee, 88

Research Wire

Baldridge receives Global Grant for Gut Health award 

Study uses body’s clock to deliver medication precisely when needed  

In molecular imaging, details matter

The View From Here

04.07.25

03.31.25

03.17.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20