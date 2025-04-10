Baldridge receives Global Grant for Gut Health award 

Megan Tierney Baldridge, MD, PhD, an associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at WashU Medicine, received a $100,000 grant to explore the interactions between the viruses that infect bacteria — known as bacteriophages — and human intestinal epithelial cells. The project’s goal is to uncover how phages also influence human cells.

The Global Grants for Gut Health, supported by Yakult and Nature Portfolio, is a competitive program for investigator-initiated research into the human gut microbiota.

Read more on the Department of Medicine website.