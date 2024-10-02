WashU wins College Transit Challenge

Fredbird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals, meets the WashU Bear at Busch Stadium at the kickoff event for the College Transit Challenge, an annual competition among universities. (Photo courtesy of Citizens for Modern Transit)

For the second straight year, WashU has won the Citizens for Modern Transit College Transit Challenge. The annual competition encourages students, staff and faculty from local colleges to log their rides on MetroLink and Metro buses for bragging rights and the College Transit Trophy.

Mascots from WashU, St. Louis Community College, Saint Louis University, Southwestern Illinois College and the University of Missouri-St. Louis kicked off the challenge Sept. 20 at the Cortex MetroLink station and rode the train to Busch Stadium, where St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird greeted them. The Cardinals provided free tickets to challenge participants.

“Public transit opens us up to different parts of the city, connects us to different neighborhoods and communities, helps us build relationships and simply get around,” student Cate Young, an intern at WashU’s Office of Sustainability, said at the kickoff event.