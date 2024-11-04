Recycle election yard signs on campus

WashU has joined a regional effort to collect a new hard-to-recycle material: election yard signs.

Yard signs are made of corrugated polypropylene (PP or #5) plastic, the same type of plastic as yogurt containers and some other food containers. However, due to their size, shape and other factors, these cannot be accepted through curbside residential recycling programs or through similar programs within WashU’s recycling program.

A special collection is taking place Nov. 6-14 on the Danforth, North and West campuses to get the volume required for the recycling facility to accept and process the plastic signs and metal frames.

In addition to yard signs, this program also will accept WashU office or departmental corrugated plastic signs or metal stakes.

For a complete list of times and drop-off locations, visit the Office of Sustainability website.