Big ideas, real impact: WashU research in action

A new webpage, “From Lab to Real Life: The Impact of WashU Research,” is now available for viewing and sharing. The page highlights how Washington University in St. Louis’ research drives meaningful change in society. The platform showcases groundbreaking discoveries and innovations that improve lives — locally, nationally and globally.

The new page emphasizes WashU’s commitment to research that goes beyond academic achievement to generate real-world benefits. From public health and medical advances to innovations in crop science and nutrition, the page illustrates the broad reach and societal relevance of WashU’s research efforts.

Organized by thematic areas — Better Health, Innovation and Industry — the webpage features compelling stories of faculty, students and collaborators translating ideas into action.

Help amplify the impact — share the page with your networks to showcase how WashU research is making a real difference in the world. It’s where bold ideas meet real-world change.

