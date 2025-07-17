Four physician-scientists named Dean’s Scholars 

The Division of Physician-Scientists at WashU Medicine has named its sixth class of physicians for the Dean’s Scholars Program. The four physicians are (from left): Roheena Z. Panni, Quazim A. Alayo, Ignacio A. Portales-Castillo and Whitney S. Brandt. (Photos: WashU Medicine)

Physicians who divide their time between patients’ bedsides and the laboratory bench play a pivotal role in developing innovative new approaches to diagnosing and treating diseases. The Dean’s Scholars initiative at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis was formed in 2020 to support early-career doctors who also conduct biomedical research by providing them with up to two years of financial support and mentorship, along with designated lab time.

The program underscores WashU Medicine’s commitment to addressing a nationwide shortage of physician-scientists. While many physician-scientists hold medical and doctoral degrees, Dean’s Scholars aims to strengthen the research skills of those who have earned solely medical degrees.

The Division of Physician-Scientists recently announced its sixth class of scholars. They are Quazim A. Alayo, MD; Whitney S. Brandt, MD; Roheena Panni, MD; and Ignacio A. Portales-Castillo, MD.

