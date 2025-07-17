THE RECORD

Four physician-scientists named Dean’s Scholars 

The Division of Physician-Scientists at WashU Medicine has named its sixth class of physicians for the Dean’s Scholars Program. The four physicians are (from left): Roheena Z. Panni, Quazim A. Alayo, Ignacio A. Portales-Castillo and Whitney S. Brandt. (Photos: WashU Medicine)

Physicians who divide their time between patients’ bedsides and the laboratory bench play a pivotal role in developing innovative new approaches to diagnosing and treating diseases. The Dean’s Scholars initiative at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis was formed in 2020 to support early-career doctors who also conduct biomedical research by providing them with up to two years of financial support and mentorship, along with designated lab time.

The program underscores WashU Medicine’s commitment to addressing a nationwide shortage of physician-scientists. While many physician-scientists hold medical and doctoral degrees, Dean’s Scholars aims to strengthen the research skills of those who have earned solely medical degrees.

The Division of Physician-Scientists recently announced its sixth class of scholars. They are Quazim A. Alayo, MD; Whitney S. Brandt, MD; Roheena Panni, MD; and Ignacio A. Portales-Castillo, MD.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

New staff leadership programming available

Notables

Four physician-scientists named Dean’s Scholars 

Pediatrics names two new co-vice chairs 

Yue wins Paley Center internship

Obituaries

Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Frank A. Podosek, planetary scientist, 83

Research Wire

Key component to cell division unveiled in 3D 

WashU molecular biologists identify multifunctional virus-sensing protein 

Ornitz receives NIH grant to study lung development 

The View From Here

07.16.25

06.18.25

05.15.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20