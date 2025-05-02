WashU partners with leading St. Louis recreation organizations

As temperatures continue to warm and the days become longer, St. Louisans are ready to get outside. And as part of its “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” commitment, WashU is supporting several organizations focused on outdoor recreation.

In recent months, WashU made financial investments in two major projects that will enhance the well-being of all St. Louisans. The first was for Great Rivers Greenway’s Brickline Greenway project, a network of more than a dozen miles of safe, easily traversed bike and walking trails. The project, which will be completed by 2030, eventually will connect from Forest Park east to the Gateway Arch National Park, and from Fairground Park in the north to Tower Grove Park in the south.

“Brickline Greenway is a testament to the power of partnership, and we’re so grateful to Washington University in St. Louis for their significant commitment and collaboration for this project’s bold vision and what it means for leveraging other funding to get this done for the community,” said Susan Trautman, Great Rivers’ chief executive officer. “It’s inspiring to see how much WashU values a vibrant, connected St. Louis region where everyone has opportunities to thrive.”

WashU also supported Forest Park Forever’s “Imagine the Glade” campaign. Those funds will modernize Steinberg Rink and transform the 22 acres around it into the Glade, a new all-season destination including a rooftop terrace, restaurant and even splash pads.

And the university’s running community has enjoyed greater engagement with the Greater St. Louis Marathon. WashU recently partnered with the organization for a free 314 Day fun run that began and ended at Brookings Hall. WashU also sponsored the marathon April 26 in downtown St. Louis.

“At WashU, we’re committed to supporting health and well-being — not just on our campus, but across the St. Louis region,” said Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor to the chancellor and executive director of the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative. “We’re grateful for our community partners who are expanding access to recreation and proud to stand with them in helping more St. Louisans thrive.”

Read more about WashU’s “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” commitment on the initiative’s website.