School of Public Health welcomes its first official class a year ahead of schedule

This fall, Washington University in St. Louis officially will welcome its inaugural class of students to the new School of Public Health a full year ahead of schedule.

The first cohort will include about 255 students total, including 175 students transitioning from the Brown School, 75 new Master of Public Health (MPH) students and six new doctoral students in public health sciences. The school is on track to graduate its first class at Commencement in May 2026.

Hobson

“This is an exciting and ambitious moment,” said Angela Hobson, associate dean of education for the public health school. “Deans Dorian Traube (of the Brown School) and Sandro Galea (of the School of Public Health), along with Provost Beverly Wendland, agreed that, with our operational capacity in place, the time was right to move forward.”

The transition encompasses students across multiple programs — including MPH, PhD and dual-degree tracks such as the MD/MPH and 3-2 MPH — who will now complete their public health training within the School of Public Health. Applications will open in September for the fall 2026 cohort.

While degree requirements and course offerings will remain consistent for now, broader curriculum planning will begin in 2026 shaped by student input and community consultation. Any curriculum changes would take effect no earlier than fall 2027.

The early launch builds on months of behind-the-scenes collaboration, but this summer marks the beginning of formal strategic planning. Faculty and staff will gather in August for a retreat and orientation to begin shaping academic priorities and planning for the school’s educational future. Hobson also will present a newly developed educational unit spanning admissions and recruitment, academic programs, student affairs, applied practice and continuing education.

“We’re in a challenging moment for public health, with shifting federal priorities and funding restrictions,” Hobson said. “Still, we must not lose sight of how essential public health education is to advancing health, longevity and economic prosperity — locally and globally.

“We’re honored that students and scholars choose WashU to study public health, and the School of Public Health is wholly committed to providing an exceptional education and engaging partners across the university to support that mission now and in the years ahead,” she added.

Galea also credited the Brown School for its partnership through the transition. “Thank you to our colleagues in the Brown School, to the faculty and staff in public health, and to our students — both new and transferring — for their trust and flexibility, as we lean in to our optimistic and exciting next chapter.”