Redevelopment plans announced

Washington University in St. Louis has received approval from St. Louis city to move forward with plans for the construction of a new building at 6200 Forsyth Blvd.

The university will redevelop the 6200 Forsyth site, which will include a new three-story building for academic student services and administrative offices, designed by St. Louis-based Christner Architects. Clayco will serve as construction manager.

WashU acquired the former church at 6200 Forsyth in 2021. While located in a preservation district, it is not considered a historic building. After much investigation, the university concluded it is not in a condition for effective reuse. WashU also owns the adjacent property at 6214 Forsyth, currently used as an information technology services center for students. The landscaping around 6214 Forsyth will be included in the project plan, but there are no planned changes to the exterior or its use at this time.

“This project will be the front door where we welcome alumni when they return to the Danforth Campus, and it will serve as a hub for our Center for Career Engagement,” said Nichol Luoma, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer. “It creates a unique way to bring our alumni, employers and students together and to facilitate successful student career outcomes. It also will support our alumni as they progress through their career journeys.”

WashU has fulfilled all of the city’s preconstruction requirements, and demolition is expected to start in mid-June. Project completion is expected by late 2026.