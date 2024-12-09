The View From Here 12.09.24

Atia Thurman speaks with Lilly Murphy
Atia Thurman (left), a lecturer in the Brown School and a member of the AIM for Equity team, speaks with Lilly Murphy, project coordinator in the Office of the Provost, at the AIM for Equity launch event Nov. 11 at the Danforth University Center. Designed to draw on mindfulness to advance change for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) faculty at WashU, AIM activities will focus on STEM faculty and leaders on the Danforth and Medical campuses. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU)
Kia Caldwell speaks with audience
Kia Caldwell, vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity, speaks at the AIM for Equity launch event Nov. 11 at the Danforth University Center. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU)
People walking on sidewalk along snowy trail
People walk across a snowy Oak Allee Dec. 2. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)
Shot of snow on campus
The first snow of the season falls on the Danforth Campus Dec. 2. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)
Students listen to presentation
Birk Evavold, an MD-PhD student (left); research technician Wren Simkins; and graduate students Alex Sturtz and Wafaa Al Soussi attend the WashU Medicine Vaccine Center Symposium, held Nov. 13 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
David Kaufman (left), speaks with WashU Medicine's Larissa Thackray
David Kaufman (left), MD, PhD, a partner at Third Rock Ventures, speaks with Larissa Thackray, a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine, about translating discoveries into therapeutics at the WashU Medicine Vaccine Center Symposium Nov. 13 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
students pet a white dog
Students celebrate the end of the semester (and the birthday of Yoshi, the beloved dog of Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs) at Dr. G’s Fun House Dec. 2 on Mudd Field. The free event featured ice skating, hot cocoa and treats decorated with paw prints. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)
Mark Lowe gives welcome remarks on stage
Mark Lowe, MD, PhD, the university’s vice chancellor for research, welcomes the audience at the first “Here and Next” Research Excellence Showcase Dec. 2 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. The event celebrated the achievements of WashU’s research community. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Jason Fichtner speaks with crowd
Jason Fichtner (far right), chief economist at the Bipartisan Policy Center, discusses retirement security policy at an event hosted by the Center for Social Development Dec. 3 in Brown Hall. Fichtner shared innovative ideas to ensure Social Security’s viability through a reinvigorated system for financial security in later life. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)

