The View From Here 11.25.24

Erin Culbreth (right), of the Office of the Provost, works with a student participating in a Mock enRoll event Nov. 20 at the Danforth University Center. The event was designed to help preview the new class registration system within Workday Student. Learn more about the new system. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU)
WashU community members practice how to view their account balance, review their academic record, register for courses and other tasks in the new Workday Student system, which will replace WebSTAC and a variety of other systems, during a Mock enRoll event Nov. 20 in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU)
The university community enjoys the fall foliage Nov. 12 on the Danforth campus. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)
Leaves on ginkgo trees turn from green to gold before carpeting the Ginkgo Allée, a popular pathway on campus. The trees were photographed Nov. 19. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)
Barton Hamilton (left), Patrick Aguilar, MD, Lingxiu Dong, Kerry Donnelly and Dean Mike Mazzeo speak on a panel in celebration of Olin Business School’s new five-year strategic plan Nov. 15. Three key initiatives are at the heart of the plan: the business of health, individualized education and regional partnerships. Read more about the plan. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
The Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy hosts Melanie Fontes Rainer, director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, for a lecture titled “The Role of HHS/OCR in Enforcing Privacy and Civil Rights Issues in Healthcare” Nov. 13 in Seigle Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
An event attendee participates in a discussion during a Weidenbaum Center lecture featuring Melanie Fontes Rainer, director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The event took place Nov. 13 in Seigle Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Olin Fellowship alumna Toyin Falola, MD ’11, Ashley Tate, MFA ’20 and Puneet Sahota, MSTP ’13, share their journeys and the fellowship’s impact during the “She Leads” symposium Oct. 25 at the Clark-Fox Forum. Olin Fellow Sylvia Sukop (left) moderated the discussion. (Photo courtesy of the Graduate Center)

