The View From Here 11.04.24
Graduate students in the Sam Fox School participate in the 2024 Open Studios Oct. 19 in Weil Hall. The university community was invited to visit the creative spaces, view student work and discuss art, architecture and design. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
Members of the WashU Student Union share information at the Leadership Expo during WashU Leadership Week Oct. 23. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
A student shows off juggling skills during the Leaders Cup Challenge Oct. 25 at the Bauer Leaders Academy. The event was part of WashU Leadership Week. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Students reflect on the traits of a good leader at the Leadership Expo during WashU Leadership Week Oct. 23. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement hosts the 2024 Civic Scholars Share Out on Oct. 21 in Holmes Lounge. At the event, Civic Scholars shared reflections on their Civic Summer projects with fellow students, friends, mentors, supervisors, parents and community members. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Workers maneuver an MRI scanner into its new home at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology Sept. 7. The device is among the most capable MRI scanners in the world with the magnetic power to capture images that are more precise and detailed than standard MRIs. Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website. (Photo courtesy of Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology)
Kathy Clark (right), director of medical apprenticeships at WashU, accepts a recognition certificate from Luke Rhine, of the U.S. Department of Education, at a White House ceremony Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. The ceremony, hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor, honored WashU Medicine’s medical assistant apprenticeship program as part of the first cohort of the Apprenticeship Ambassadors Initiative. (Photo: Alyson Fligg/U.S. Department of Labor)
Graduate students in the Sam Fox School share their work during the 2024 Open Studios Oct. 19 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
WashU alumnus, emeritus trustee and benefactor George Bauer (left) shakes hands with junior Natalia Ramos at the Oct. 23 reception celebrating the launch of the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Carol Bauer (left) chats with Andrew Knight, executive director of the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy, which aims to develop leadership skills in all WashU students, at a reception Oct. 23. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Local artist Jayvn Solomon stands before the mural he completed in the WashU Community Engagement Office at the Delmar Divine. A visual representation of WashU’s commitment to be “In St. Louis, For St. Louis,” the mural incorporates many elements of the city we call home. (Photo: Emily Wasserman)
