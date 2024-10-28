Skip to content
The View From Here 10.28.24
Students hand out treats to area children during the annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 19 on the South 40. Students also decorated floors in the residential colleges and planned games for the event. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Archie, one of WUPD’s beloved comfort dogs, enjoys a delicious pup cake to celebrate his first birthday Oct. 17 near Olin Library. The comfort dog program first launched at WashU in 2023, with Archie’s pals Brookie and Bear, and has since expanded. (Photo: Sherry Haines/WashU)
Students gather near Olin Library for a photoshoot to celebrate Archie’s first birthday Oct. 17. Archie is one of the beloved WUPD comfort dogs. His official party took place Oct. 25 by the Clock Tower on the South 40. (Photo: Sherry Haines/WashU)
Brittany Packnett Cunningham, AB ’06, an accomplished activist and author, delivers a keynote address during the Brown School’s Professional Development Summit Oct. 18 in Hillman Hall. In her speech, she examined various disciplines and explored historical blueprints that guide us in constructing the future we deserve. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School)
A student paints a child’s face during the Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 19 on the South 40. The event is sponsored by the Campus Y at WashU. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Students hand out treats to area children during the annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 19 on the South 40. Students also decorated floors in the residential colleges and planned games and activities. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
The annual WashU Safe Trick-or-Treat event features fun booths filled with games and treats for children and families in the community. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Sandro Galea, MD, the incoming Margaret C. Ryan Dean for the planned School of Public Health, discusses the critical role of public health in today’s world Oct. 21. The next day, he provided a first look at his vision for the new school at the Public Health at WashU Annual Conference. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU)
Professors T.R. Kidder (left) and Lindsay Stark, co-chairs of the new Program in Public Health & Society in Arts & Sciences, address attendees at the Oct. 21 kickoff event. An undergraduate minor is already live, and the major will debut in fall 2025. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU)
Alumni describe their experiences working in public health and field audience questions as part of a panel hosted by the Center for Career Engagement Oct. 21 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU)
Artist Tahia Farhin Haque presents her piece, “Anguish Call: The Woman in the Threshold Circle,” during the Sam Fox School’s MFA Summer Project exhibition opening Oct. 4 at the Des Lee Gallery. Through her artworks, Haque questions the prejudices and perceptions of society. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Artist Tahia Farhin Haque (right) talks with a community member during the Sam Fox School’s MFA Summer Project exhibition opening Oct. 4 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
People examine works in the Sam Fox School’s MFA Summer Project exhibition, including “Invented Exoplanet” by Sam Berger, during the exhibition opening. Berger’s work explores ideas of the moon and symbolism, gender, color and light, chance and ephemerality. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Go back to top