Carmon Colangelo, “Bare Life: Big Melt II” (2023). Lithograph and photogravure. (Image courtesy of the aritst)

An exhibition of work by Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, will open Friday, April 24, at Bruno David Gallery in Clayton.

Colangelo

“Carmon Colangelo: 20-Year Survey” spans two decades of work by Colangelo, an accomplished printmaker who also serves as WashU’s E. Desmond Lee Professor for Collaboration in the Arts. The exhibition, on view through June 27, coincides with the conclusion of Colangelo’s deanship, a role he has held since the Sam Fox School’s founding in 2006.



The survey traces the evolution of Colangelo’s distinctive visual language, which is grounded in layering, experimentation and sustained inquiry into the systems that shape perception and contemporary life. His practice moves between printmaking and painting, drawing on cartography, environmental imagery, anatomical diagrams and abstraction.



An early adopter of technology since his first Mac Plus computer in 1985, Colangelo also engages artificial intelligence models in some works, exploring the relationship between human and machine intelligence and ultimately reaffirming his commitment to the handmade. The resulting works unfold gradually, revealing layered networks of reference and meaning.



Read more on the Sam Fox School website.