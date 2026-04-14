THE RECORD

Environmental enrichment reduces fentanyl relapse in rats

By Kelsey Arends
Higginbotham (left) and Moron-Concepcion

Researchers at WashU Medicine have found that an enriched environment — one
with new objects and activities, even without social interaction — can reduce
fentanyl use and protect against relapse-like behavior in rats. The study, led by
Jessica Higginbotham, an instructor in anesthesiology, in collaboration with
Jose Moron-Concepcion, the Henry E. Mallinckrodt Professor of
Anesthesiology, offers new insight into how environmental factors protect against
opioid addiction and support recovery.

The study published in eNeuro April 13.

The researchers found that rats living in environments with rotating novel objects consumed less fentanyl over time and showed reduced drug-seeking behavior compared with rats living in standard housing lacking enrichment. Although enrichment did not prevent fentanyl use for the first time, it significantly decreased drug intake during sustained use. During the extinction phase — when the drug is no longer available and researchers measure how quickly animals stop trying to get it — a stimulating environment helped reduce drug-seeking behavior more quickly.

When later exposed to a stress-inducing agent known to trigger relapse, which
models the way high-stress situations can lead to relapse in humans, enriched rats
were less likely to resume drug-seeking behavior.

For enriched rats, lower levels of corticosterone, a key stress hormone, may explain
why they consumed less fentanyl over time, the researchers found. These findings
suggest that environmental enrichment may reduce addiction vulnerability by
changing the body’s stress response.

“Our work highlights the potential for incorporating structured, stimulating
environments into addiction treatment settings — such as recovery housing or
rehabilitation programs — as a low-cost, scalable strategy to complement existing
therapies and help reduce relapse risk in patients with opioid use disorder,” Moron-Concepcion said. “With millions of people affected by opioid use disorder in the
United States alone, identifying practical interventions that can strengthen recovery
and reduce relapse is critically important.”

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