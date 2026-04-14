THE RECORD

Help name the WashU bear mascot

WashU invites students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to help name the university’s bear mascot, an enduring symbol of the university.​ ​Organizers are looking for a name that will represent WashU for years to come.​

Submit name suggestions here, including a brief explanation, by April 22.

Organizers encourage submitters to offer names that reflect the spirit of WashU, a place defined by discovery and by a distinctive community. The bear is:

  • Intellectually curious: grounded in ideas, discovery, and inquiry
  • Confident and spirited: full of presence and momentum ​
  • Unmistakably WashU: distinctive, original and uniquely ours​​

​A committee of students, faculty, alumni and staff will review all name submissions, evaluating them based on how well they reflect the university’s mission, history and the bear’s personality.

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