Obituary: Ralph S. Quatrano, former dean of engineering, 84

Ralph S. Quatrano, an internationally renowned plant scientist, former dean of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Engineering & Applied Science and former chair of the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences, died Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in St. Louis. He was 84.

Born and raised in a large, close-knit Italian family in Elmira, N.Y., Quatrano was an Eagle Scout, altar boy, athlete and student leader. He attended Colgate University, where he played football and lacrosse before discovering a lifelong passion for plant science and academic research.

A pioneering plant biologist, Quatrano was among the first to apply molecular biology to the study of gene expression in plants. He served as corresponding author on a landmark 2008 Science paper arising from an international effort to sequence the moss genome. Over his career, he wrote more than 180 scientific papers, lectured worldwide, won multiple teaching awards and mentored generations of students and scholars.

Quatrano held several leadership positions at WashU, including special assistant to the provost for corporate engagement; dean and the Spencer T. Olin Professor of what was then the School of Engineering & Applied Science (now the McKelvey School of Engineering) from 2010-15; interim dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences from 2008-09; and chair of the renowned Department of Biology from 1998-2008. While serving as biology chair, Quatrano was director of WashU’s Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences, a universitywide consortium including medical, engineering and science programs, from 2005-07.

“As I think about individuals who have had such profound effects on Washington University, I can think of very few who have had the impact that Ralph has had on this place,” said Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. “He was an incredibly distinguished scholar who contributed through his research and through the students that he taught and mentored. Ralph was also an entrepreneur who thought deeply and carefully about how to take his science into the marketplace to help serve others. Ralph was an exceptional academic leader, first of our biology department and then Arts & Sciences for a year, and then the leadership that he provided to the engineering school.”

He cherished his ever-growing family, considering them his greatest joy. He is survived by his wife, best friend and life partner of 21 years, Lee Anne Quatrano; his children Stephen Quatrano (Doreen Karoll), Elisabeth Quatrano and Carrie Quatrano Singh (Vijay Singh); his stepchildren Erin Eisenberg (David Eisenberg) and Benjamin King (Lauren King); his grandchildren Sarah and Alex Quatrano (Catherine Quatrano), Nadia and Benjamin Diamond, Maela Singh, Jake and Drew Eisenberg, Tyler, Zachary, Eleanor and Ryan King; his great-grandchildren Elizabeth, David and Caroline Quatrano; and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara Bishko Quatrano, and his parents, Aniello P. Quatrano and Mary P. Quatrano.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. May 9 in Whitaker Hall at the WashU McKelvey School of Engineering, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Mo., 63130.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ralph S. & Lee Anne Quatrano Scholarship at WashU or to the Ranken Jordan Quatrano Family Fund for Research & Publications.

Read the full obituary on the McKelvey Engineering website.