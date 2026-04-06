The View From Here 04.06.26

April 6, 2026 SHARE Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (right) speaks to Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement and Bear Caucus students before their meetings with state legislators March 24 as part of their efforts to advocate for WashU and higher education. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Undergraduate Bear Caucus members Bralin Duckett (left), Tanya Keskar and Elena Wierich meet with Missouri Sen. Jason Bean in his office. Students and representatives from the Gephardt Institute, the Bear Caucus, the Office of Government & Community Relations and WashU leaders met with legislators and state officials at the Missouri State Capitol to advocate for WashU and higher education. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, answers questions after his Assembly Series lecture, ‘Graduates and AI: Who wins the future of work?,’ March 25 in Knight Hall. During his talk, Thompson explored the profound implications of AI for universities, employers and students alike. Drawing on his experience at the forefront of media, technology, and conversations with leaders across the tech C-suite, he unpacked how AI and big data are transforming business strategy, redefining talent pipelines and altering what employers truly value. The event was part of +AI Perspectives Week. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) Bralin Duckett leads Mosaic Whispers during their concert at Graham Chapel March 28. The a capella group is celebrating its 35th anniversary. (Photo: TJ Cannistraro) Adeyinka Adepoju, president of WashU’s African Student Association, snaps a photo of fellow student Dorothy Danso with Algerian filmmaker and PhD candidate Amira-Gehanne Khelfallah at the African Film Festival, which ran from March 27-29 at Brown Hall. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival featured award-winning films, animated shorts and panel discussions with artists from across the continent. (Photo courtesy of the African Film Festival) Jha D Amazi delivers the keynote address for the WashU Sam Fox School’s ‘Resilience as Resistance Symposium’ held March 19-20 in Weil Hall. Amazi, principal at MASS Design Group, leads their public memory and memorials lab and is a spoken word artist, event producer and space-maker for LGBTQ+ communities of color. Her design work includes projects such as the Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument Project in Chicago, the Gun Violence Memorial Project, in mulitple cities, and the Sugar Land 95 Cemetery Revitalization Project in Texas. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) Heather Navarro, director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, addresses attendees of the ‘Resilience as Resistance’ Symposium, held March 19-20 at Weil Hall. Breakout sessions explored urgent challenges of environmental resilience — from coastal adaptation to fire recovery — and social, cultural and historical resilience. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) A WashU soccer player snaps a photo of the WashU Bears logo on the big screen at Energizer Park, the STL City soccer stadium in St. Louis. A March 30 event celebrated the women’s soccer team for their back-to-back championship-winning and undefeated seasons. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Members of the WashU women’s soccer team celebrate their back-to-back championship-winning and undefeated seasons at a special event held March 30 at Energizer Park, the STL City soccer stadium in St. Louis. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU)