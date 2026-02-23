The View From Here 02.23.26

February 23, 2026 SHARE Jonathan Stitelman (left), senior lecturer in architecture and urban design at the Sam Fox School, and Brad Sherrell, assistant project manager with Penn Services, stand in front of the “Everything Under the Sun” steel sculpture installation at Delmar Boulevard and Leonard Avenue in the Grand Center Arts District Dec. 30. Stitelman conceived the project, which is part of the Sam Fox School’s Design Openings initiative to enhance public life in the Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Sex educator Shan Boodram delivers this year’s Masters and Johnson Annual Lecture Feb. 10 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU) Audience members listen as Shan Boodram delivers this year’s Masters and Johnson Annual Lecture, “Rethinking What It Means to Be Sexually Free,” Feb. 10. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU) Jarvis Givens (right), of Harvard University, engages in conversation with Andre’A Roper, a graduate student in Arts & Sciences, during the Americanist Dinner Forum Feb. 10 in Umrath Hall Lounge. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Students perform in a dress rehearsal for the Lunar New Year Festival (LNYF). LNYF partners with local nonprofit organizations to offer sustainable support to the greater St. Louis community. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) A student performs in a dress rehearsal for the Lunar New Year Festival, a student-led production held Feb. 5 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) A student rehearses for the Lunar New Year Festival. This year’s theme was “Boundless Horizons.” (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) In response to recent developments in federal immigration enforcement, WashU’s Weidenbaum Center convenes a panel discussion Feb. 12 in Seigle Hall to examine the situation through historical, legal and institutional perspectives. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)