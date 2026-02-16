The View From Here 02.16.26

February 16, 2026 SHARE Ballaké Sissoko (left) and Derek Gripper perform Feb. 1 in WashU’s E. Desmond Lee Hall. Sissoko, from Mali, is an internationally renowned virtuoso on the traditional, 21-stringed West African kora. Gripper is a classically trained South African guitarist. Their performance was presented as part of the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences’ Great Artists Series. (Photos: Jamie Perkins/WashU) Germane Barnes (second from right) leads the annual Laskey Charrette design competition for sophomore architecture students Jan. 31 in Givens Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) Students present designs as part of the annual Laskey Charrette design competition for sophomore architecture students Feb. 1 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosts “Courage and Faith: Nostra Aetate at 60 and the Future of Catholic-Jewish Relations,” a conversation with the Most Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski (right), archbishop of St. Louis, and Rabbi Noam Marans, of the American Jewish Committee, Feb. 5 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) Catie Newell (second from left), a professor of architecture at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College, leads the annual Fitzgibbon Charrette design competition for junior and senior architecture students Feb. 8 in Steinberg Gallery. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) Students showcase designs after receiving prompts from Catie Newell, a professor of architecture at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College, during the annual Fitzgibbon Charrette design competition Feb. 8 in Steinberg Gallery. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) Li Zou (center), international director at the Center for Social Development at the Brown School, moderates the Feb. 6 opening session of the Civil Society Forum of the United Nations’ 64th Commission for Social Development at U.N. headquarters in New York. Hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the NGO Committee on Social Development, the Civil Society Forum is designed to give nongovernmental organizations worldwide a space for discussing position papers and interventions relevant to the commission’s goals. Read more on the CSD webpage. (Courtesy photo) Over 200 students and WashU faculty pack the Clark-Fox Forum Feb. 3 to celebrate recent books by faculty members René Esparza and Anca Parvulescu and to hear Judith Butler (above), one of the nation’s most influential thinkers on feminist and queer philosophy. In their speech, “A Counter-Imaginary to Authoritarian Power: Gender, Passion and other Psychosocial Formations,” Butler encouraged the audience to seek solidarity with one another. (Photo: Phillip Hamer/WashU) WashU Medicine student Ruth Ling (center) talks Jan. 30 with members of the Gateway Down Syndrome Association in the association’s building in Brentwood. Ling is one of several fourth-year medical students in the class “A Comprehensive Approach to Disability,” part of WashU Medicine’s expansion of its disabilities curriculum. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine) WashU Medicine student Henok Getahun discusses nutrition with members of the Gateway Down Syndrome Association Jan. 30. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)