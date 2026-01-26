Skip to content
The View From Here 01.26.26
Daniela Evans (left) and Angela Chen assemble blankets as part of the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 19 in the Danforth University Center's Tisch Commons. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
A graduate beams with excitement during the 2025 December recognition ceremony Dec. 13 in the Field House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
A small dog rests in the arms of a graduate during the recognition ceremony. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Proud graduates line up to walk across the stage during the December recognition ceremony Dec. 13. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin gives remarks during the 2025 December recognition ceremony. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Transfer and exchange students take part in a welcome event led by WashU’s Student Transitions and Engagement Jan. 7 in Ridgley Hall’s Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
WashU’s Student Transitions and Engagement hosts its winter welcome for transfer and exchange students to mingle, have dinner and ask questions Jan. 7. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Carolyn Bourdeaux (right), executive director of The Concord Coalition and Concord Coalition Action Fund, speaks with students following her talk titled “Governing Past Gridlock: Why Fiscal Responsibility Still Matters” Jan. 14 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The Weidenbaum Center hosted the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Daniela Evans (left) and Angela Chen assemble blankets for area animal shelters as part of the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 19 in the Danforth University Center’s Tisch Commons. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Kayla Reed, a WashU alumna and co-founder of Action St. Louis, receives the Rosa L. Parks Award on the organization’s behalf at the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 19 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
The Unending Praise Gospel Choir performs during the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 19 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Hasan Kwame Jeffries, College of Arts and Sciences Alumni Associate Professor of History at The Ohio State University, delivers the keynote address Jan. 21 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center during WashU Medicine’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week. (Photo: Colleen Smyth/WashU Medicine)
Jeffries (left) talks with moderator Julian Magee, an associate professor of physical therapy and orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine, during a Q&A after the keynote address. (Photo: Colleen Smyth/WashU Medicine)
The Koch Center speaker series features Garnett Station Partners Matt Perelman (center) and Alex Sloane (right) in conversation with Peter Boumgarden, the Koch Family Professor of Practice in Family Enterprise at Olin Business School, Jan. 15 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sarah Carmody/WashU)
Go back to top