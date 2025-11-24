Skip to content
The View From Here 11.24.25
Tanzil Shafique, of the University of Sheffield School of Architecture and Landscape, talks with students during the Sam Fox School’s Informal Cities Workshop, held Nov. 9 in Givens Hall. The theme was “Inhabiting Wet-Lands: Exploring Popular and Natural Design Assemblages in the Fragile Edges of Dhaka in Bangladesh.” (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
Iliana Acevedo, a junior in the Medicine & Society Program, joins members of the Department of Anthropology and the student group Operation Smile Nov. 7 to write cards for veterans and hospice patients served by Unity Hospice and Palliative Care. In addition, participants assembled care kits for local children in need and collected food and personal-care items to support Operation Food Search. The Medicine and Society Program collaborates with various organizations to serve the St. Louis community. (Courtesy photo)
The St. Louis Fashion Fund holds a fundraiser featuring Wes Gordon, creative director at Carolina Herrera, Nov. 18 in Graham Chapel. Before his chat, Gordon met in Weil Hall with area fashion design students, including Madeline Carlson, of the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Suzy Gorman)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin is one of six local educational leaders honored at Girls Inc. of St. Louis’s 19th annual luncheon Nov. 7 at the Ritz Carlton, St. Louis. He was honored for WashU’s support of the organization that seeks to build the next generation of strong, smart and bold leaders in St. Louis. With him are (from left) Cheryl Jones, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of St. Louis, and event chairs Rochelle Griffin and Angela Grady. (Courtesy photo)
The Brown School kicks off the Social System Design Lab’s “Double Loop Learning Seminar Series” featuring Ellis Ballard Nov. 12 in Brown Hall Lounge. Ballard reflected on his decades-long practice and teaching with communities around the globe. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Weidenbaum Center fellows Steven Fazzari (center) and Chris Varvares (right) take part in the “High Stakes, Uncertain Gains: Trump’s Economic Experiment So Far” event Nov. 11 in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Bryan Moot Courtroom. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
WashU holds its SEUC Boeing Day reception Nov. 6 in the Knight Executive Education Center. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Nicolò Sassi, assistant professor of theological studies at Saint Louis University, and Paolo Scartoni (right), a lecturer in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures in Arts & Sciences, present during the “St. Louis Reads Dante” event Nov. 11 in Olin Library’s Ginkgo Reading Room. (Photo: Carolyn Dolan/In St. Louis For St. Louis)
