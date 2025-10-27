Skip to content
The View From Here 10.27.25
WashU hosts the Urban Humanities Network’s Global (Un)Conference 2, a gathering for academics to share areas in which they have focused on urban and public humanities scholarship and practice. Participants came together for experiential sessions, including the “Politics of Plants,” which involved visits to the contrasting landscapes of St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Hickory Woods Conservation area in nearby Bridgeton, Mo., Oct. 17. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Bettina Drake, director of the Confluence Collaborative for Community Engagement, gives a presentation during the “Bridging Research and Community” symposium Oct. 15 at the Delmar Divine. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU)
Investigative journalist Karen Hao (foreground) joins Elizabeth Pippert Larson, associate director of the Weidenbaum Center, for “AI at the Crossroads: Power, Politics and the Future We’re Building” Oct. 16 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. The event was part of the Campus Consortium partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Mark Oppenheimer (left), of WashU’s Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, moderates a discussion between Phil Zuckerman, of Pitzer College, and Ross Douthat, a columnist with The New York Times, Oct. 16 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The Danforth Center hosted the event, titled “Should Everyone Be Religious?,” with a focus on the ideas in Douthat’s latest book, “Believe.” (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
WashU Medicine faculty members Andrew Davis, MD (left), Alex Ramsey, PhD, and Angela Hirbe, MD, PhD, speak at Siteman Cancer Center’s 2025 Catalyst Awards event Oct. 13 at the Saint Louis Club. The awards support bold but untested ideas that have the potential to transform cancer care. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
As part of the inaugural Goldstein Visiting Professorship in Medical Education, Cornelius A. James, MD, presented a grand rounds discussion on artificial intelligence and medical education Oct. 13 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. The WashU Medicine Office of Education sponsored the event. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)
WashU graduate students enjoy art, music and wine at the Graduate Center Night Oct. 8 at Kemper Art Museum. (Photo: Lance Thurman)
Harpist Lisa Gilbert, a lecturer in the Department of Education in Arts & Sciences and a member of WashU’s Mindfulness Science & Practice, plays for patients, faculty and staff at the Center for Advanced Medicine as part of Mindfulness Month. Mindfulness Science & Practice is hosting the activities, with funding from the Incubator for Transdisciplinary Futures, and in collaboration with IDEAS at Department of Medicine and the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney)
For Mindfulness Month, Saundi Lynn McClain (center), a member of the Native Women’s Care Circle, speaks about land relations at the Greenhouse Gables connection point, located behind Rebstock Hall. Mindfulness Month events on the Danforth Campus are being held at the Buder Center’s Connection Points, 15 outdoor mental health and meditation spaces where Indigenous plant names are being reintroduced. Mindfulness Month activities continue through Oct. 31. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney)
Students enjoy a meal together Sept. 29 outside of Umrath House. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU)
Students Kim Nguyen (left) and Bu Meh study outside Oct. 9 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU)
