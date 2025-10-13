Skip to content
The View From Here 10.13.25
Attendees at the Brown School’s “Moving on Up: Education Policies for Social Mobility” event discuss ways to improve social mobility in St. Louis Sept. 18 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Robert Blaine (left), assistant vice chancellor for medical public policy, snaps a photo with the WashU Bear at the 2025 College Transit Challenge. “If you take transit, keep on riding. If you don’t, give it a try,” Blaine told participants. “You might just be surprised how easy it is to be an agent of change, helping community, helping our region and helping ourselves.” WashU issues U-Passes to students, employees and contract staff. (Photo courtesy of Citizens for Modern Transit)
The WashU Bear joined (from left) Archie the grey fox from St. Louis Community College, the Billiken from Saint Louis University, Louie the Triton from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Kashmir the snow leopard from Southwestern Illinois College at the 2025 College Transit Challenge Oct. 2 at the Grand MetroLink station. The annual event promotes public transit in the St. Louis region. (Photo courtesy of Citizens for Modern Transit)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (second from right) chats with families during the Parents Council fall reception Sept. 26 in the Knight Center’s Anheuser-Busch Dining Hall. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Aaron Cummings (left), executive chef at the Whittemore House, leads a cooking class for Anna Gonzalez (Bears shirt), vice chancellor for student affairs; Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and WashU parents and students during WashU Parent & Family Weekend. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/WashU Student Affairs)
Karen Branding, president and CEO of the Regional Business Council, moderates a panel discussion featuring Thomas Melzer, co-founder and managing director of RiverVest Venture Partners, on “The Past, Present and Future of the Federal Reserve” Sept. 29 at Graham Chapel. Both are former employees of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
The Weidenbaum Center hosts Thomas Melzer (left), Alberto Musalem and James Bullard for a conversation about “The Past, Present and Future of the Federal Reserve” Sept. 29 at Graham Chapel. Melzer and Bullard both previously served as the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, while Musalem is its current president and CEO. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Jeffrey Gillis (left), a research professor of physics and a fellow of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, and Megan Broussard (far right), a McDonnell Center graduate fellow from the Department of Earth, Environmental & Planetary Sciences, speaks with a group of participants during the “International Observe the Moon Night” event Oct. 4 in the Crow Hall Observatory. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Students look through a telescope during the “International Observe the Moon Night” event Oct. 4 in the Crow Hall Observatory. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Dean Sean Armstrong, as well other leaders in the St. Louis region including Brittany Whitley, Karishma Furtado and Kelvin Adams, discuss “Drivers of Social Mobility in St. Louis” during the Brown School’s “Moving on Up: Education Policies for Social Mobility” event Sept. 18 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Carmon Colangelo (left), the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School, visits with Michael Mazzeo, dean and Knight Family Professor of Olin Business School, in the latter’s office. Pictured behind them is “Haze of Liberty,” a mixed media work-on-paper that Colangelo created in 2012 with St. Louis printmaking studio Pele Prints. (Photo courtesy of Mark West)
