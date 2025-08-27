THE RECORD

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Mobile app being retired

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor to visit WashU

MetroLink stations undergo construction

Notables

Roccabianca named director of Center for Women’s Health Engineering

Sadat named to eyeWitness to Atrocities board

Hanaway appointed attorney general; leaves WashU Board of Trustees

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

Cells from the spleen play surprising role after heart attack

How breast cancer drugs exploit genomic fractures in tumors

Unique fingerprints in 3D printing may foil adversaries

The View From Here

The View From Here 08.27.25

07.16.25

06.18.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20