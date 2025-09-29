Skip to content
The View From Here 09.29.25
Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra perform in a small ensemble for students, faculty, staff and community members Sept. 15 on the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)
Morven McLean, executive director of networks and innovation at the School of Public Health, engages with a colleague during WashU’s annual Dissemination and Implementation (D&I) Day Sept. 5 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Elizabethe Durando (left), Anne Stengle and Amy Maier participate in a panel discussion as part of Dissemination and Implementation (D&I) Day Sept. 5 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
The Saint Boogie Brass Band marches during PorchFestSTL, a day of free music on the streets and porches of the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood, Sept. 21. Hosted by WashU, the event featured dozens of artists, including WashU singers and musicians. (Photo courtesy of WashU Government & Community Relations)
The Weidenbaum Center welcomes Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute, for a talk on “The Future of Civic Education and Universities” Sept. 4 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Feet hit the floor whenever the Kasimu Taylor Quartet takes the stage. Led by the veteran St. Louis trumpeter, the quartet launched the fall WashU Jazz Series Sept. 8 with a free performance in the 560 Music Center. Several dancers took to the aisles, to the delight of musicians and audience alike. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU)
People view works in the Sam Fox School’s MFA Summer Project exhibition Sept. 11 in the Sam Fox School Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Grace Bishop, Levi Walker and Yixiao Zhang, candidates in the Master of Fine Arts in Visual Art program in the Sam Fox School, view works Sept. 11 in the Sam Fox School Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
The Sam Fox School’s Undergraduate Approach Exhibition reception celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of undergraduate architecture students Sept. 2 in Weil Hall. A selection of student projects will appear in the upcoming undergraduate student work publication, “Approach: Resolution.” (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Select students from the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences perform in a small ensemble Sept. 15 on the South 40. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)
