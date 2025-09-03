The View From Here 09.03.25

September 3, 2025 SHARE Chancellor Andrew D. Martin gives remarks during a welcome event hosted by the Taylor Family Center for Student Success Aug. 16 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Nan Barnes, director of academic partnerships in the Center for Career Engagement, greets families during the welcome dinner Aug. 16 in Brookings Quadrangle. The Taylor Family Center for Student Success hosted Kessler Scholars, Taylor Scholars, TRIO scholars and their families during the event. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Students enjoy taking photos with fun first day signs and friends during the university’s first day events Aug. 25 in the Danforth University Center courtyard. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Members of the class of 2028 jump for joy while taking first day portraits Aug. 25 in the South 40. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) Members of the class of 2026 pose for the final first day photos Aug. 25 in the Danforth University Center courtyard. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Incoming students go on a walking tour Aug. 22 of the Central West End with Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. Students learned about the neighborhood while eating at local restaurants. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, are joined by senior Asia Brantley, a St. Louis native, and Jason Thein, St. Louis City SC chief operating officer, during Fall Welcome to talk to the Class of 2029 about life and culture in St. Louis and to share how WashU is “in St. Louis, for St. Louis.” (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs) Students participate in a fall welcome excursion Aug. 22 at the Delmar Divine. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU) WashU students learn about local nonprofit Saint Louis Story Stitchers Aug. 22 as part of Campus Life’s fall welcome excursions. Story Stitchers collects stories to reframe and retell them through art, writing and performance to promote understanding, civic pride, intergenerational relationships and literacy. Students received hands-on experience through various multimedia outlets to express and share their own stories. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Stefanie A. Lindquist (right), dean of WashU Law, greets second-year law students during a welcome-back coffee get-together Aug. 27 in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Crowder Courtyard. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Provost Mark D. West takes a selfie with new graduate students at the Graduate Center’s Graduate and Professional Student Welcome in Graham Chapel. (Photo courtesy of the Graduate Center) The Skandalaris Center hosts its summer expo Aug. 6 in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Crowder Courtyard. The expo offered Launchpad startups a chance to present their businesses and engage with fellow WashU students and alumni. Launchpad startups worked throughout the summer to advance their business to the next milestone on their entrepreneurial journey. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)