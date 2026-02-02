The View From Here 02.02.26

WashU alumnus Sam Goodwin (left) speaks with Continuing & Professional Studies Dean Sean Armstrong, as part of the Assembly Series Jan. 21 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)
Amber Edmonds (left) and Eliana Hanna of the women’s tennis team mingle with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Vice Chancellor Anna Gonzalez during a dinner Jan. 22 at Harbison House to celebrate their first national championship. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Focus St. Louis hosts its “Leading Together” panel discussion Jan. 20 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
The Weidenbaum Center hosts a discussion Jan. 21 with Krister Knapp (center), a teaching professor of history in Arts & Sciences, on the unfolding situation in Venezuela and the Monroe Doctrine in Seigle Hall. Knapp explores how recent U.S. policy signals echo a 19th-century approach to foreign affairs — one that emphasizes American economic influence in the Western Hemisphere. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)
Students slide down campus hills on sleds and intertubes during a snowy winter day Jan. 25. (Photo: Zach Trabitz/WashU)
Students meet Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the Capitol.
Former U.S. Congressman Dick Gephardt (foreground, right) introduces Gephardt Institute Civic Fellows to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York (foreground, left) during a winter break immersion trip in Washington D.C. Students also met Reps. Wesley Bell and Nancy Pelosi and the staff of Sen. Josh Hawley as well as WashU alumni who work in the national capital. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute)
Sandro Galea, dean of the School of Public Health, joins the Gephardt Institute’s Civic Café to talk about public health Jan. 14 at Stix House. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute)
Snow blankets campus Jan. 25 after a weekend winter storm. (Photo: Zach Trabitz/WashU)

