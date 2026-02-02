The View From Here 02.02.26

Latest from the Record
Announcements
Applications open for Biggs Travel Award
Applications sought for Neuroprep Scholars program
Notables
James Baldwin Review named best special issue
Obituaries
Ella Johnson, senior in Arts & Sciences, 21
Donald ‘Don’ Clayton, former associate vice chancellor of Medical Public Affairs, 71
Steven L. Teitelbaum, professor of pathology and immunology, 87
Research Wire
Model developed in Zhang lab recognized by Mozilla
Psychedelics disrupt normal link between brain’s neuronal activity and blood flow