Sam Fox School launches Design Openings in Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood

Sketch of “Everything Under the Sun,” the inaugural project of Design Openings. (Illustration by Jonathan Stitelman)

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis has announced the launch of Design Openings. Created in collaboration with the Kranzberg Arts Center and the Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts, this multiyear initiative invites interdisciplinary St. Louis design teams to animate public life in the Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood through long-term creative projects.



Design Openings’ first project, “Everything Under the Sun,” is a large-scale steel sculpture that will be installed in early 2026 in a lot at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Leonard Avenue, near the northeastern edge of the Grand Center Arts District. The installation is inspired by the roughly east-west orientation of St. Louis streets and their alignment with sunrise and sunset. On specific days throughout the year, the sculpture will allow sunlight to filter through in perfect alignment with the street grid. Regular public programs will be tied to sunrise, sunset and the community experiences of the site.



“Everything Under the Sun” was conceived by Jonathan Stitelman, a senior lecturer in architecture and urban design, who led a team including Becca Leffell Koren, a senior lecturer in communication design; Max Bemberg, project architect; RJ Hartbeck, photographer and storyteller; Josh Levi, sound design lead; and Chris McCrossan of Trocofab. Their proposal was selected by a jury of community stakeholders.



Stitelman came up with the idea while experimenting in the school’s wood shop. “I wanted to make something with care that was both massive and delicate, solid and ephemeral,” he said. “My hope is that this singular object can become a place for gathering, storytelling and sharing a sunset.”



