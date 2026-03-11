Skip to content
The View From Here 03.11.26
Attendees participate in a curated series of lab and studio tours during the Center for the Environment’s Environmental Lab & Studio Crawl Feb. 27. The event highlighted the unique work of various WashU researchers across the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
The Living Earth Collaborative hosts its “Hope in Action: Conservation Success Stories” event Feb. 26 at the Saint Louis Zoo. The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Emily Bowling (left), conservation education liaison at the Saint Louis Zoo, with Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the zoo; Jonathan Losos, the William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences and director of the Living Earth Collaborative; and Matthew Albrecht, vice president of conservation and restoration and director of the center of conservation and sustainable development at the Missouri Botanical Garden. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/WashU)
Colin Doyle, an Urban Trees & Ecology EnviroCorps member, speaks with guests at the Living Earth Collaborative’s “Hope in Action: Conservation Success Stories” event Feb. 26 at the Saint Louis Zoo. Guests mingled with representatives from regional conservation organizations and viewed informational displays during the networking reception. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/WashU)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left), Provost Mark West; Public Health Dean Sandro Galea, and Vice Chancellor Anna Gonzalez address audience questions during the 2026 State of the University address March 2. Watch a recording of the presentation. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
An audience member asks a question during Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s 2026 State of the University Address March 2. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Beth Martin (left), a teaching professor in environmental studies in Arts & Sciences, Bronwyn Nichols Lodato, an assistant professor in Arts & Sciences, Rayshad Dorsey, an assistant professor in the Sam Fox School, Carrie Breton, a professor at the School of Public Health, and Tony Reames (right), of the University of Michigan, participate in a panel discussion during the 2026 Environmental Research Symposium Feb. 23 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Attendees explore research at a poster session and networking reception during the Center for the Environment’s 2026 Environmental Research Symposium Feb. 23 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Acclaimed countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and pianist Bryan Wagorn present an intimate recital Feb. 22 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. Part of the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences’ spring Great Artists Series, the program included the music of Handel, Vivaldi, Liszt and Gershwin, among others. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU)
WashU Medicine researcher Gervette Penny (right) speaks with research technician McKinlee Gobble at the fourth annual Rare Disease Day Symposium Feb. 26 on the Medical Campus. The symposium this year attracted a record number of attendees and poster presentations. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Keynote speakers at the fourth annual Rare Disease Day Symposium take questions from a packed auditorium Feb. 26 on the Medical Campus. They are (from left): Fumihiko Urano, MD, PhD, the Samuel E. Schechter Professor at WashU Medicine; Teri A. Manolio, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Genomic Medicine, National Human Genome Research Institute; Stephanie Snow Gebel, chairman and CEO of the Snow Foundation; Olivia Geritz, PharmD, program integrity pharmacist, MO HealthNet Division; and Christina SanInocencio, PhD, an assistant professor at Fairfield University. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Laurent Bili, the French ambassador to the United States, visits Olin Library Feb. 26. The guided tour included a viewing of WashU’s original copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence and a selection of French Enlightenment-era materials that shaped the revolutionary rights tradition. Afterward, Bili presented opening remarks for “The 1776–1789 Connection: Transatlantic Revolutions and the Birth of Human Rights,” a lecture and roundtable in the Clark-Fox Forum. Both events were organized by French Connexions, the cultural center directed by Lionel Cuillé (far right), a teaching professor of French in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)
