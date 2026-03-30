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The View From Here 03.30.26
WashU Medicine student Mitch O’Meara celebrates his match into emergency medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York during an event March 20 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Runners race past Knight Hall as part of the Olin Business School Veterans Association’s “For Our Honor Run,” a 5K run and 1-mile memorial walk, March 14. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Vice Chancellor Anna Gonzalez addresses members of WashU’s Class of 2026 March 24 in Brookings Quadrangle for the class toast, the kickoff to the Commencement season. The undergraduate student speaker, graduate student speaker, Commencement keynote speaker and the honorary degree recipients were announced. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Students react to the announcement of Andy Cohen, St. Louis native and Bravo Network talk show host, as the Commencement speaker March 24 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Members of WashU’s Class of 2026 gather in Brookings Quadrangle March 24 for the class toast celebration, the kickoff to the Commencement season. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
The Women’s Law Caucus at WashU Law hosts its 27th annual International Women’s Day Celebration March 3 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. The event highlighted influential women in law, including recognition that both area law schools are led by women: Twinette Johnson is dean of the Saint Louis University School of Law, and Stefanie Lindquist is dean of WashU Law. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)
David H. Perlmutter, MD (right), outgoing dean of WashU Medicine, passed the torch to Bruce D. Levy, MD (left), during an event March 26 welcoming Levy as the incoming executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and the George and Carol Bauer Dean. Robert Cannon (center), president for BJC Health System’s East Region, which operates as BJC HealthCare, was among the speakers. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Medical students Mansi Garneni (left) and Jeevan Rajkumar (center) speak with incoming WashU Medicine Dean Bruce D. Levy, MD, during a welcome reception. Hundreds of WashU Medicine faculty, staff, students and others joined the event March 26 on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Carolina Caycedo, the 2026 Arthur and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist at the Sam Fox School, creates prints for an upcoming show at the Kemper Art Museum March 19 at the Dubinsky Printmaking Studio in Bixby Hall. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)
Students create new prints under the direction of visiting artist Carolina Caycedo March 19 at the Dubinsky Printmaking Studio in Bixby Hall. During her residency, Caycedo engaged with students to create a series of “Root Portraits” examining the crucial root-to-soil interactions happening underground, with a focus on Midwestern prairie grasses. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU)
WashU Medicine student Akshay Mehta announces where he will pursue his medical residency during a Match Day event March 20 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. See more Match Day moments. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
WashU Medicine student Amy Liao celebrates with her family on Match Day on the Medical Campus. Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
WashU Medicine student Mitch O’Meara celebrates his match into emergency medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
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