The View From Here 10.07.24
Danforth Campus staff members enjoy a block tower game, along with putting contests and other activities, in Tisch Park during the Staff Appreciation event, organized by Human Resources, Sept. 24. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Danforth Campus staff members enjoyed a Staff Appreciation lunch featuring Kenrick’s barbecue Sept. 24 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Danforth Campus staff members pause to take a photo with the WashU Bear along with the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues mascots during the Staff Appreciation event Sept. 24. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
A staff member enjoys a moment with one of WashU’s comfort dogs, handled by WashU Police Department officers, during a staff appreciation event in Tisch Park. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
The Taylor Family Center for Student Success hosted a First-year Retreat at the start of the academic year. It aimed to ease the transition to WashU for incoming Taylor Center participants and make them familiar with campus resources and support. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU)
WashU undergraduates participated in the Living Earth Collaborative’s Canopy Cities event on campus Sept 14. Students heard from Tim Beatley, founder of Biophilic Cities and a professor at the University of Virginia, and took a walking tour with Phil Valko, assistant vice chancellor for sustainability, to discuss how to expand WashU’s forest canopy. (Courtesy photo)
Gilberto Pinela (right), director of the Office for New Americans in the St. Louis mayor’s office, speaks during a Sept. 12 panel discussion, “Immigrant Inclusion in Divisive Times,” organized by the Weidenbaum Center. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Celebrated mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford receives applause after performing works by composer Julia Perry in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall Sept. 28. The performance was part of a two-day event that also featured WashU faculty and members of the St. Louis Symphony and Chamber Project St. Louis, led by conductor-in-residence Darwin Aquino (standing, right). (Photo: Jamie Perkins)
