The View From Here 09.30.24

A beloved St. Louis tradition, the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race attracted nearly 150,000 attendees Sept. 20 and 21. WashU sponsored one of the balloons that were set to launch from Forest Park. Here are a few images from the weekend. See a more extensive gallery of photos and videos here. (Photos: Joe Angeles, Whitney Curtis and Thomas Malkowicz/WashU)

Community members take photos in front of the WashU balloon at the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow Sept. 20.
Balloons are alight at the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow.
Performers take the WashU main stage at the Great Forest Park Balloon Race Sept. 21.
Balloons float over the Boathouse at Forest Park.

