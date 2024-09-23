The View From Here 09.23.24

September 23, 2024 SHARE The Weil Project Wall features commissioned works by Sam Fox School alumni and will rotate as often as semiannually. Currently on display is “Boom!,” a series of eight American birds that have gone extinct since the mid-1800s, created by Dan Zettwoch, an alum and a lecturer in the school’s illustration program. Learn more about the space. (Photo: Sam Fox School) As part of their weekly Civic Café dinner-and-dialogue and Engage Democracy 2024 series, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement hosted a presidential debate watch party Sept. 10 for 260 students, staff and faculty. After the debate, WashU Votes co-chairs Amelia Letson and Hannah Pignataro speak with former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt and journalist Michael Isikoff, AB ’74. (Photo: Scott Allen/Gephardt Institute) Acclaimed violinist Fei Tong (left), a lecturer in violin at Ludong University in Shandong, China, joined pianist Baoqi Zhu and soprano Canjingjing Cui for a Sept. 13 performance in the 560 Music Center. The concert featured contemporary works and arrangements celebrating China’s ethnocultural diversity and included pieces inspired by eight ethnic groups: the Li, Uygur, Han, Tajik, Miao, Yao, Mongolian and Kazakh peoples. (Photo: Jamie Perkins) The Center for the Humanities’ Reproductive Justice, Health, Rights working group hosts a poster and button-making event Sept. 5 in the Danforth University Center to promote reproductive justice and as a kick-off event for students. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) Students and the public attend the screening of the film “Aftershock” Sept. 5 at the Hi-Pointe Theatre, an event hosted by the Center for the Humanities’ Reproductive Justice, Health, Rights working group. The viewing was followed by a discussion of the film. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) WashU alumnus Julian Nicks (left) and Arts & Sciences student Aisha Diop talk during the St. Louis Fellows Showcase and Reception, held Sept. 16 at Delmar Divine. The event was an opportunity for fellows to share what they learned during their 10-week internship experience with a community partner organization. The Civic Action Week event highlighted the partnership between Gephardt St. Louis Fellows and over 25 local nonprofit and civic organizations. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra visit campus to perform for students, faculty, staff and community members Sept. 17 on the South 40. The music department selected student musicians to take part as well. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) Members of the St. Louis Symphony perform Sept. 17 on the South 40 following a WashU string ensemble performance. This special collaboration culminated with both groups playing side-by-side. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) McDonnell Center graduate fellow Megan Broussard (center) speaks with a group of participants during the “International Observe the Moon Night” event Sept. 14 in Rudolph Hall. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) The university community celebrates the “International Observe the Moon Night” Sept. 14. Moon enthusiasts were invited to learn about lunar science and exploration, take part in celestial observations and honor cultural and personal connections to the moon. Participants were able to use the historic refractor telescope in the Crow Observatory. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Lorenzo Ogliore checks out the moon through high-powered binoculars at the “International Observe the Moon Night” event Sept. 14 at Rudolph Hall and the Crow Observatory. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Continuing & Professional Studies (CAPS) students Emine Arican of Turkey and Olivier Muranwanashaka of the Democratic Republic of Congo talk at the Empower open house Sept. 17 at the Delmar Divine. The free Empower program helps refugees build next-level language and professional skills. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)