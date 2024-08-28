The View From Here 8.28.24

By Whitney Curtis
students head to Convocation
First-year students wear the colors and shout the cheers of their residential communities as they head toward Convocation Aug. 24. Each of the 10 residential communities on the South 40 also boasts its own mascot and traditions.
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin leads the procession into Brookings Quadrangle, followed by Provost Beverly Wendland and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs.
The 1,851 members of WashU’s Class of 2028 converged on Brookings Quadrangle Aug. 24 to celebrate Convocation. They hail from 1,228 different global high schools, 32 countries and 49 states.
New WashU students enjoy a party in Tisch Park with a concert, food and festivities following Convocation.
Brookings Hall is alight with the WashU logo and colors during a party and concert for students following Convocation.

View a more extensive gallery of Convocation photos here.

