The View From Here 09.16.24

September 16, 2024 SHARE Now in its second year, The Longest Table event gives WashU students, staff and faculty the opportunity to discuss their aspirations for both the campus community and the nation during these divided times. The event took place Sept. 5 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) WashU faculty, students and staff gather in Brookings Quadrangle Sept. 5 for The Longest Table, a civic dialogue event hosted by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Chancellor Andrew D. Martin engages in conversation with Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation (center), and investigative journalist Michael Isikoff, AB ’74 (left), Sept. 9 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) The Reproductive Justice, Health, Rights working group, housed in the Center for the Humanities, hosts the “Reflecting on Reproductive Justice” symposium Sept. 7 in the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall. The symposium featured Loretta J. Ross (pictured) and additional speakers including Rockie Gonzalez, Cynthia Ingar, Kimberly Mutcherson and representatives from local organizations Right By You, MO Ho Justice, Abortion Action Missouri, Medical Students for Choice, Jamaa Birth Village, Missouri Abortion Fund, St. Louis Doula Project and more. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU) Audience members applaud speakers during the “Reflecting on Reproductive Justice” symposium Sept. 7 in the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall. The event was hosted by the Reproductive Justice, Health, Rights working group, housed in the Center for the Humanities. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU) As part of the Bear Beginnings “In The Lou” tours, incoming students join in a group hike Aug. 24 at Castlewood State Park. Students pose in front of one of the many vistas overlooking the Meramec River Valley that Castlewood is known for. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU) Students hike at Castlewood State Park in St. Louis County during the Bear Beginnings “In The Lou” tours Aug. 24. The hike offered adventurous terrain including mountain overlooks, stairs, wooded trails and concrete underpasses. Castlewood State Park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in St. Louis. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU) The Department of Political Science in Arts & Sciences and the Weidenbaum Center hosted EmpowHer Aug. 23 in Seigle Hall. The event brought together world-class researchers and practitioners to share their expertise on running campaigns, optimizing strategies, understanding constituents and navigating the unique challenges women face in political office. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU) Event participants listen during the EmpowHer event Aug. 23 in Seigle Hall. The EmpowHer program at WashU focuses on educating and empowering women leaders to thrive in politics. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU) Student Union President Hussein Amuri (right) moderates a conversation between Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Lee Epstein (left) Sept. 4 in Knight Hall. The conversation focused on freedom of speech on a university campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) A student rides past American flags Sept. 10 on Mudd Field. The flags were planted in honor of 9/11. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) For the eleventh year, members of the WashU College Republicans plant flags Sept. 10 on Mudd Field in honor of the anniversary of 9/11. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)