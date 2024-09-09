The View From Here 09.09.24

students in Brookings Quad
The Taylor Family Center for Student Success hosts Kessler Scholars, Taylor Stars, TRIO scholars and their families at the New Student Welcome Dinner Aug. 17 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
family takes selfie
New students and their families snap selfies and mingle during the welcome dinner hosted by The Taylor Family Center for Student Success Aug. 17 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
students engage with WashU comfort dog
A record number of new students in the Institute for Informatics, Data Science and Biostatistics (I2DB) programs at the School of Medicine enjoy a welcome reception with faculty and staff Aug. 22 in the Shell Café, complete with a visit from the beloved WashU comfort dogs. (Photo courtesy of Marina Fanning/WashU Medicine)
people gather together for presentation
Chancellor Emeritus Mark S. Wrighton speaks to the audience during the McDonnell International Scholars Academy’s welcome reception Aug. 22 at the Third Degree Glass Factory. The event included the presentation of the Mark S. Wrighton Award. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
students look at the Gateway Arch
First-year students take photos and marvel at the architectural design of the Gateway Arch during the “In the Lou” experience offered as part of Bear Beginnings Aug. 23 in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
student looks out of window at top of Gateway Arch
As part of the Bear Beginnings “in the Lou” experiences, first-year students get a special view of the St. Louis cityscape from the top of the Gateway Arch Aug. 23. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU)
students ride their bikes
First-year students ride their bikes from campus to Forest Park Aug. 23. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
students pose with bikes
Students pose with their bicycles in front of the Missouri History Museum Aug. 23 as part of the “In the Lou” Tour offered by Bear Beginnings for first-year students. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
students look at aquarium at the City Museum
During the Bear Beginnings “in the Lou” tour series, first-year students explore the aquarium at the City Museum Aug. 24. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
students look at exhibit
First-year students visit the Missouri History Museum and view the 1904 World’s Fair diorama on display as part of Bear Beginnings activities Aug. 23. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Anna Gonzalez
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, enjoy an evening out Aug. 23 at Crushed Red with first-year students as part of the Bear Beginnings “In the Lou” tour series. Crushed Red was one of several stops on the food tour of Clayton. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)

