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The View From Here 04.20.26
Students enjoy fun activities as part of special Giving Day events on Mudd Field April 8. Over 3,600 donors participated in the annual WashU Giving Day, raising nearly $400,000. (Photo: Ali Overstreet/WashU)
WashU and WashU Medicine sponsored the Go! St. Louis Greater St. Louis Marathon April 11. WashU Medicine orthopedic specialist Katherine Caldwell, MD, was the race medical director, overseeing medical care and safety for participants throughout the event. WashU Medicine Physical Therapy also provided post-race recovery services for all runners, supporting safe recovery and return to activity. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU)
WashU staff, faculty and students participate with discounted registration for all 2026 Greater St. Louis Marathon race events, including the marathon, half marathon, relay, 10K, 5K and 1-mile family fun run. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU)
A WashU runner strides out alongside an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 participants in the 2026 Greater St. Louis Marathon weekend events. (Photo: Jeff Curry/WashU)
The critically acclaimed Catalyst Quartet performs works of Florence Price, Libby Larsen and Antonín Dvořák in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall April 12. The concert was presented by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences as part of WashU’s annual Great Artists Series. Karla Donehew Perez (left), Abi Fayette, Karlos Rodriguez and Paul Laraia (right) perform. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU)
The Catalyst Quartet also led a free masterclass April 11 in the 560 Music Center. WashU students Lucy Li (left, piano), Noah Kennedy (violin) and Zoe Zuo (cello) meet with quartet cellist Karlos Rodriguez. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU)
Over 3,600 donors participated in the fourth annual WashU Giving Day April 8, raising nearly $400,000. On the Danforth Campus, students celebrated at special Giving Day events on Mudd Field. (Photo: Ali Overstreet/WashU)
On Mudd Field, students enjoy a bouncy slide as part of the WashU Giving Day celebration April 8. (Photo: Ali Overstreet/WashU)
Students, staff and faculty participate in WashU Medicine Giving Day on the Medical Campus April 8. WashU comfort dogs Brookie and Bear made a special appearance at an event at Farrell Learning and Teaching Center. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Thi Nguyen presents her research as part of the 21st annual postdoc symposium, held March 27 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Students inspect a snack aisle of the new Bear Bodega convenience store at a soft opening celebration April 4. The 24/7 convenience store at Ursa’s Fireside in the South 40 features “Just Walk Out” technology that allows buyers to enter the store, pick up what they need and go. The system automatically detects the items selected and charges them to the shopper’s selected payment method, with no checkout lines required. (Photo: Chris Malacarne/WashU)
WashU’s Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy hosted former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm (R-Texas) for a discussion on his new book “The Triumph of Economic Freedom: Debunking the Seven Great Myths of American Capitalism,” April 9 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Members of the WashU Bears softball team welcome local children at the annual WashU Athletics egg hunt April 3. (Photo: Alex Paz/WashU)
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