Washington People: Amjad Musleh

In 1995, at age 9, Amjad Musleh, MD, earned $20 a day working with his uncle on weekends at a sporting goods store in Baton Rouge, La. He helped open and close the shop, lifted boxes and ran back and forth retrieving sneakers in different sizes. His job contributed to family expenses, and he had fun working, but when he received his share, the boy wanted to keep it.

His mother had other ideas. Nadia Khader, a daughter of Palestinian refugees, had grown up poor and was helped by her community. She chose to do the same as a mother in the U.S. After Amjad Musleh’s payday, she would take her son to a charity — whether it was one that cared for the unhoused, the hungry or English-as-a-second-language learners.

“Go walk over there, talk to that lady who’s in charge and give your money to her,” Musleh recalled his mom saying.

When her frowny boy objected, she told him, “Your money belongs to other people, too.”

“At the time, we were struggling, but we had food and a place to live,” Amjad Musleh said. “Before then, our community had helped us every step of the way. My mother wanted me to understand it was important to give to those who didn’t have as much as we did. As I matured, I realized the importance of empathy and of donating my time and resources. People need to take care of one another.”

At WashU Medicine, Musleh is an associate professor of anesthesiology and of emergency medicine, and co-director of a critical-care ultrasound fellowship training program. He has received honors for providing compassionate care to his patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he co-directs the Acute Care Team, and for his volunteer service, including an emergency medical mission in 2024 in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip at one of the few functioning hospitals.

Musleh is also a popular educator and mentor to students, residents, fellows and faculty colleagues. Earlier this year, he was appointed the medical school’s head coach, also known as the director of the Gateway Coaching Program, which supports medical students professionally and personally throughout their journey to becoming physicians or physician-scientists. The program enhances the traditional academic advising model with faculty coaches who meet with students longitudinally.

“Amjad is an outstanding academic coach,” said Eva Aagaard, MD, vice chancellor for medical education, vice dean for education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education at WashU Medicine. “He is an empathetic clinician and a trusted educator who students, residents and fellows gravitate to when they’re discouraged or confused, or when they’re in need of comfort, conversation or a welcoming smile. He’s beside them during their ups and downs, guiding them to reach their highest potential, and now he guides all coaches to achieve the same impact.”

Read the full profile on the WashU Medicine website.