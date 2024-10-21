Skip to content
The View From Here 10.21.14
Hannah Pignataro, co-chair of WashU Votes, helps students from the WashU Nursery School make “Future Voters” stickers on Oct. 16 at the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. Students also introduced children to elections and voting. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute)
Members of the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs staff engage with one of the WUPD comfort dogs Sept. 17 as part of National Postdoc Appreciation Week. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Members of the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs staff interact with WUPD comfort dog Archie Sept. 17 as part of National Postdoc Appreciation Week. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Journee Adams (left) and Luke Jasso, along with other students and faculty from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, conduct maintenance on the Gateway Pavilion Oct. 8. Originally constructed on the Danforth Campus in 2022, the 24-by-32-foot bamboo structure was installed earlier this year as a signature feature of Peace Park, a new public park in St. Louis’ College Hill neighborhood. (Photo: Caitlin Custer/WashU)
Renée Shellhaas, MD, senior associate dean for faculty promotions and career development and the David T. Blasingame Professor of Neurology, welcomes attendees to the First R01 Celebration Oct. 8 on the Medical Campus. The event, organized and sponsored by the Office of Faculty Promotions and Career Development and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, honored WashU Medicine faculty members who received their first R01 research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), marking a significant milestone in their research careers. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)
Children from the WashU Nursery School took a field trip to the Stix House, where they colored “Future Voter” stickers. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute)
Administrators and staff gather for the 2024 United Way Danforth Campus Service2Go event Oct. 15 in Holmes Lounge. During the event, volunteers prepared a “Smile Kit” or “Pocket Buddy” for distribution to United Way partner agencies. Volunteer or donate to WashU’s United Way campaign through Nov. 18. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, speaks with volunteers at the 2024 United Way Danforth Campus Service2Go event Oct. 15 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie (right) called for an end to the Electoral College and spoke to the changing priorities of the Republican Party at the Danforth Dialogues event “Realistic Hope: American Democracy and the 2024 Election,” held Oct. 10 in Graham Chapel. (Photo Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Ali Wyne (left), senior research and advocacy adviser at the International Crisis Group, gives the Cabot Zhang Endowed Lecture Oct. 10 in the Anheuser Busch Dining Room at the Knight Executive Center. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Kaitlyn Sallee (left), a fourth-year student at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Sara Taylor, BS ’99, MS ’00, DSC ’05, chat during the “By Name and By Story” event for scholarship donors and recipients held Oct. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
