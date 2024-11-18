Skip to content
The View From Here 11.18.24
Stan Wagner, a U.S. Navy veteran, attends the Veterans Day Celebration luncheon Nov. 8. The event, held in the Goldberg Formal Lounge, was hosted by WashU's Office of Military and Veteran Services and its Office of Institutional Equity. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Beverly Wagner, an adviser at WashU’s Office of Military & Veteran Services, holds her son Nikolai during the Veterans Day Celebration luncheon Nov. 8 at the Danforth University Center’s Goldberg Formal Lounge. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
WashU employees Andrew Carroll, MD (left), a U.S. Air Force veteran, and Dan Sullivan, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, are recognized for their service during WashU’s Veterans Day Celebration luncheon Nov. 8 at the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Michael Olson (left), in Arts & Sciences, Andrew Reeves, Weidenbaum Center director, and Anita Manion, of University of Missouri-St. Louis, participate Nov. 12 in an in-depth discussion of the 2024 presidential election results. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Weidenbaum Center member Chris Floyd poses a question during a luncheon meeting and discussion of the 2024 election results. The meeting, hosted by the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy, took place Nov. 12 at the Saint Louis Club in Clayton. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
The StudioLab Ampersand reception takes place Nov. 7 in the Lewis Collaborative. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
WashU alumnus Peter Young (center right) talks with students at the StudioLab Ampersand reception Nov. 7 at the Lewis Collaborative. Young was honored for providing support for StudioLab courses. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Journalist Erin Reed (left) and Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr give the fall 2024 Masters & Johnson Lecture, titled “Hope in the Age of Fear-Based Politics: Trans Rights,” Nov. 7 in Hillman Hall. The Office of the Provost, Brown School and its Sexuality, Health and Gender Center were hosts. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
Members of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy share fascinating food science facts and explore global culinary traditions at Sci-Feast Nov. 9 at the Saint Louis Science Center. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Members of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy hosts the Global Food Science Experience at Sci-Feast Nov. 9 at the Saint Louis Science Center. The high-energy, interactive showcase highlighted the vibrant cultures and flavors of the scholars’ home countries. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
