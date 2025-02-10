The View From Here 02.10.25

February 10, 2025 SHARE Caitlyn Collins, director of undergraduate studies in sociology and an associate professor in Arts & Sciences, speaks during the Women’s Networking Luncheon and Public Policy Event hosted by the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy Jan. 28 at the Knight Executive Education Center. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) The “Here & Next” strategic plan initiative, in collaboration with WashU Leads’ Andrew Knight, hosts the “Purpose and Posture of a WashU Education” event Jan. 16 in Risa Commons. The event provided first-year students the opportunity to revisit their purpose statement from orientation and reflect on their experiences and insights during the first semester of college, helping them to develop their sense of purpose and opportunities for impact. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU) Second-year Sam Fox School architecture students participate in the annual Laskey Charrette workshop Jan. 25 in Givens Hall. The Laskey Charrette, an intensive, weekend-long workshop, honors the late Leslie J. Laskey and his singular approach to design education during his 35-year tenure on the WashU faculty. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/WashU) Sam Fox School students present their work for evaluation in the Laskey Charrette design challenge Jan. 25 in Givens Hall. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/WashU) The Sam Fox School’s Black Student Network hosts its second annual Black Charrette Showcase Jan. 25 in Weil Hall. Creative and design students collaborate in an intensive, multidisciplinary, weekend-long workshop to work on a design problem and present their work. This year’s theme was “Icons.” (Photo: Mena Darré/WashU) Students study Feb. 4 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) Tisch Commons, located on the main level of the Danforth University Center, offers students many areas to gather and study. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) Students take advantage of the cozy setting at Whispers Café Feb. 4 to collaborate and work independently. The café offers coffees and teas, grab-and-go options and places to sit and relax. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)