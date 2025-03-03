The View From Here 03.03.25

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin speaks during the State of the University presentation Feb. 25 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The full address is available here. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)
Law student Blake Comeaux asks a question during the Q&A section of the State of the University presentation Feb. 25 in Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)
Chancellor Martin (left) discusses the university’s current initiatives and progress with Dwight McBride, senior advisor to the chancellor and the Gerald Early Distinguished Professor of African & African American Studies in Arts & Sciences, during the State of the University presentation. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)
Students participate in the Fitzgibbon Charrette, a sketch design competition open to juniors and seniors studying architecture, Feb. 15 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)
Students are judged on their work at the annual Fitzgibbon Charrette Feb. 16 in Weil Hall. It was established in memory of James Fitzgibbon, a WashU professor known for his work as a residential designer and structural innovator. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)
Daniel Freeman (right), a fellow in residence at American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, speaks about his 35-year tenure on Capitol Hill, life as an academic and time at WashU during a discussion hosted by the Weidenbaum Center Feb. 18 in Seigle Hall. Elizabeth Larson (left), associate director of the Weidenbaum Center, listens. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
The women’s soccer team celebrates Feb. 24 at the Pitch at Union Station. The team brought home the program’s second national title last December with a 3-0 win over William Smith. The Bears wrapped the season at 23-0-2, setting new program records. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU)
Chancellor Martin and senior midfielder Meryl McKenna (right) hold up the national championship trophy during a celebratory dinner for the women’s soccer team Feb. 24. It marked the first time in program history the Bears have finished the season without a loss. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU)
WashU Law’s Pauline Kim (left); Jake Rosenfeld, in Arts & Sciences; news reporter Rick Barrett; and WashU alumnus Jonathan Wolfson, AB ‘05, participate in a panel discussion during the Weidenbaum Center’s “Labor, Regulation and the Changing Economy” event Feb. 24 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)
The Gateway Battalion Army ROTC won the 39th Annual Flyin’ Irish Invitational Tournament, which drew basketball teams from 57 university ROTC programs to Notre Dame Feb. 21-23. WashU, one of the few DIII schools at the tournament, won seven games in 40 hours, beating Virginia Tech in the championship match 36-27. (Courtesy photo)
WashU Medicine researchers Marwan Shinawi, MD (left), and Timothy Ley, MD (right), talk with Jill Kiernan, executive director of TBRS Community, a patient organization for Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome. Shinawi and Ley study TBRS, a rare genetic disease that affects Kiernan’s daughter. The collaborators met during the annual WashU Rare Disease Day Symposium Feb. 20 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)
Patients and families gather with WashU Medicine researchers for the annual WashU Rare Disease Day Symposium Feb. 20. Parent-advocate Mike Macari (left) speaks with Jennifer Wambach, MD (center), and Lila Solnica-Krezel, PhD. Wambach and Solnica-Krezel study neonatal progeroid syndrome, the rare genetic disorder that affects Macari’s child. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)

