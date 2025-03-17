The View From Here 03.17.25

March 17, 2025 SHARE Julie Zimmerman, inaugural vice provost for planetary solutions at Yale University, gives the keynote address during the Center for the Environment’s Environmental Research Symposium Feb. 24 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. The event brought together scholars, students, staff and partners to highlight environmental research across the university and beyond. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) Center for the Environment scholars Kelly Harris (left), Bronwen Konecky, Fangqiong Ling, Jonathan Myers and Rodrigo Reis discuss Feb. 24 the impact of environmental research at WashU. Lora Iannotti (right), director for planetary health and environmental justice at the Center for the Environment, moderated the discussion. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) The Center for the Environment’s Environmental Research Symposium concludes with a poster session and networking reception Feb. 24 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU) Members of the African Students Association prepare Feb. 21 for the African Fashion Show in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) African Students Association participants rehearse for the annual African Fashion Show. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Poet Pádraig Ó Tuama (right) talks about his work on the “Poetry For All” podcast hosted by Abram Van Engen (left), chair of English in Arts & Sciences, and Joanne Diaz, of Illinois Wesleyan University. The conversation took place March 2 in the Phyllis Wheatley Heritage Center in St. Louis. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Lúcia Lohmann, president of the Missouri Botanical Garden, gives her keynote speech as part of the Living Earth Collaborative’s Step Into the Tropics event Feb. 27 at the Missouri Botanical Garden. The Living Earth Collaborative is a partnership between WashU, the Saint Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Garden. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Giovanna Bonadonna, a postdoctoral research associate of biological anthropology in Arts & Sciences, engages with attendees Feb. 27 at the Living Earth Collaborative’s Step Into the Tropics event at the Missouri Botanical Garden. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Author Tim Alberta gives a lecture about Christianity in America for the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics Feb. 5 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Students participate in a variety of escape room challenges in small groups Feb. 22 at Adventure of Intrigue. Following the activity, students participated in debrief discussions about how leadership roles during their escape room challenges impacted their experience with their teams. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Students participate in a variety of escape room challenges Feb. 22 at Adventure of Intrigue. Afterward, they discussed leadership roles with their teams. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)