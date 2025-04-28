The View From Here 04.28.25

April 28, 2025 SHARE Author and alumna Pepper Schwartz (left) discusses her research, writing and expertise in intimacy and sexuality in an April 16 conversation in Graham Chapel with Adia Harvey Wingfield, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Founders of medical technology company AirSeal celebrate winning a WashU Venture Network Follow-on Investment award at a Skandalaris Center event April 17 in Crowder Courtyard. Read more about the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU) Students completing their bachelor of fine arts degrees share their works at the Senior Capstone Exhibition April 18 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) Students completing their bachelor of fine arts degrees share their works at the Senior Capstone Exhibition April 18. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) Sam Fox School students and guests take part in the 2025 MFA First-Year Exhibition April 17 on Delmar. (Photo: Devon Hill/WashU) The Office of Government & Community Relations organized a Local Advocacy Day April 14 for WashU Advocates students to meet with members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen at City Hall. The event provided Bears Caucus students with firsthand exposure to municipal decision-making and sharing their perspectives on issues that matter to the WashU community. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Students and participants prepare for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life April 19 at the Danforth University Center. The event, organized by WashU Bears Against Cancer, included performances, activities and a mission panel discussion that featured WashU Medicine faculty who spoke about their experiences in oncology. (Courtesy photo) Rob Henderson, political commentator and bestselling author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family and Social Class,” delivers the keynote address for this year’s Brauer Lecture Series, hosted by Olin Business School, April 16. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Students and guests mingle at a Whittemore House reception after the Brauer Lecture Series event April 16 with author and commentator Rob Henderson. (Photo: Kate Munsch/WashU) Arts & Sciences faculty gather April 21 for the inaugural Research Pitch Competition at the Knight Executive Education Center. Winners were recognized for their exceptional research and will receive a grant to further their work. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU)