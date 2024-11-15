University departments win CASE awards

Content and projects produced by University Marketing & Communications and other departments across WashU recently won a national and several regional awards from CASE (the Council for Advancement and Support of Education).

Leslie Gibson McCarthy, a senior associate editor in University Marketing & Communications, won both a national Silver Circle of Excellence award and a district award in the “Writing | Profile” category for the Washington Magazine story titled “To love boldly.” The story features the Rev. Gary Braun, former director of the Catholic Student Center at WashU for 32 years. The heartwarming story was one of the most-read stories on The Source website in 2023.

A team at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts won a national Bronze Circle of Excellence award in design and illustration, along with a district award, for its “Wishing you peace & light”: 2023 holiday card.

Several other projects received 2024 Best of District VI Awards, which recognize individual contributions that advance the work of educational institutions.

Diane Toroian Keaggy, a senior news director in University Marketing & Communications, won an award in the “Writing | News/Feature” category for the news story “Paving a path to WashU for rural students.” The story follows Dacoda Scarlett, associate director of rural recruitment in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, as he speaks with students and counselors across rural Missouri about all that WashU has to offer. Keaggy’s feature was well-received by readers and shared by Missouri educators, lawmakers and rural school advocates.

Arts & Sciences earned an award in the “Design | Covers” category for the design of Ampersand magazine’s fall 2023 cover. The cover incorporated poetry from Carl Phillips in Arts & Sciences. The Ampersand also won an award in the “Magazines | Alumni/General Interest” category for its spring 2023 and fall 2023 issues.

Engineering Momentum Magazine, the magazine of the McKelvey School of Engineering, won an award in the “Magazines | Alumni/General Interest” category for its winter 2023 issue.

Washington Magazine also earned an award in the alumni/general interest category for its April 2023 and December 2023 issues.

Additional award-winning WashU projects and CASE VI district award recipients include: