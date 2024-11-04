New award funds use, creation of open educational resources

A new award sponsored by the Digital Intelligence & Innovation Accelerator (DI2) aims to encourage WashU instructors to develop freely available digital course materials that will improve student success. The DI2 Accelerator Award for Open Education Resources provides incentives for WashU teaching faculty to create, adapt or adopt Open Educational Resources (OER) to advance learning.

Awards range from $2,500 to $7,500. Applications for the Accelerator Award are open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through Dec. 31.

OER are instructional materials that encompass course content, textbooks, supplementary learning aids and research materials and are developed by faculty experts in the field. OER are easy to share, freely downloadable and can be easily redesigned or adapted to meet specific class needs.

For more information, visit the WashU Libraries website.